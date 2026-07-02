Bhubaneswar: The Odisha Higher Education (HE) department Thursday directed the heads of all government and non-government aided colleges in Odisha to conduct a physical verification of areas surrounding their campuses and submit details on the existence of shops selling narcotic drugs, psychotropic substances, alcohol, tobacco and other intoxicating substances within a 500-metre radius.

According to the official communication addressed to the principals of all colleges across the state, Ramesh Chandra Behera, SNO-cum-Deputy Secretary of the HE department, stated that the initiative is a part of the National Narcotics Coordination (NCORD) mechanism and the government’s efforts to create a safe, healthy and drug-free educational environment for students.

“I am directed to inform you that under the National Narcotics Coordination (NCORD) mechanism and the government’s commitment towards creating a safe, healthy and drug-free educational environment, it is to be ensured that no shop or outlet dealing in narcotic drugs, psychotropic substances, alcohol, tobacco or other intoxicating substances operates within a radius of 500 metres of any educational institution, as per the applicable provisions of law and government instructions,” said Behera in the official communication.

To assess and monitor compliance with these norms, principals have been asked to physically verify the areas around their institutions and furnish the required information through the HIMS portal by July 15.

“You are, therefore, requested to conduct a physical verification and submit the prescribed information through the HIMS portal by 15.07.2026 at the latest,” the department directed the principals.

Amid growing concerns over the increasing use of drugs and tobacco products among students, the Odisha government has taken several measures to tackle substance abuse.

The latest directive to college principals is part of the state’s broader campaign to curb drug and tobacco use among young people and strengthen preventive measures across educational campuses.

The move is expected to strengthen surveillance around higher educational institutions and reinforce efforts to keep campuses free from the influence of drugs, alcohol and other intoxicating substances in the state.