Bhubaneswar: The Odisha government has carried out a major reshuffle at the IAS level, affecting key administrative positions across the state.

Chanchal Rana, currently serving as Puri Collector, has been appointed as the new Commissioner of Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC). Rana had taken charge as Puri Collector following the Rath Yatra mishap.

Roopa Roshan Sahoo has been appointed as Secretary to the Governor, while Sachin Ramchandra Yadav will now serve as Secretary of the Sports and Youth Services Department. Bhupendra Singh Poonia takes over as Secretary of the Skill Development and Technical Education Department.

Guha Poonam Tapas Kumar has been given additional charge as RDC (Central Range). Sanjeeb Kumar Mishra has been appointed as Principal Secretary of the Finance Department, and Hemant Sharma has been assigned additional charge as Additional Chief Secretary of the Information and Public Relations Department. Rehan Khatri becomes the Commissioner of Sambalpur Municipal Corporation.

Bhaskar Jyoti Sharma is now the Principal Secretary of the Excise Department, while Sangram Keshari Mohapatra takes over as RDC (Southern Range). Bijay Kumar Das has been appointed Additional Secretary of the Health and Family Welfare Department.

Amrit Ruturaj will serve as Khordha Collector, moving from Kandhamal. Divyajyoti Parida, a 2016-batch officer and former Ganjam Collector, has been appointed as the new Puri Collector. Somesh Kumar Upadhyay takes charge as Malkangiri Collector, Shubhankar Mohapatra as Sundargarh Collector, and Ashish Ishwar Patil as Dhenkanal Collector. Keerthi Vasan V will serve as Ganjam Collector, Manoj Satyawan Mahajan as Koraput Collector, and Vedbhushan as Kandhamal Collector.