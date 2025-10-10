Bhubaneswar: Odisha government Friday effected a bureaucratic reshuffle involving 13 IAS officers, while three senior officers were relieved for central deputation.

Two separate notifications issued by the General Administration and Public Grievance department said the new postings will take effect from October 13.

The officers relieved by the state government for central deputation are Shalini Pandit (2001 batch), commissioner-cum-secretary, School and Mass Education Department, and Commissioner-cum-Secretary, Mission Shakti Department; Samarth Verma, Director, Minor Minerals, and Managing Director, Odisha Film Development Corporation; and Swadha Dev Singh, Managing Director, Odisha Lift Irrigation Corporation Ltd, and Additional Secretary, Water Resources Department.

In the reshuffle, Girish S N, Commissioner-cum-Secretary, Panchayati Raj and Drinking Water Department, has been appointed as Commissioner-cum-Secretary, Mission Shakti Department, replacing Shalini Pandit.

N Thirumala Naik, Vice-Chairman, Bhubaneswar Development Authority (BDA), will take over as Commissioner-cum-Secretary, School and Mass Education Department.

Mansi Nimbhal, Director, Tourism, will take charge as Managing Director, Odisha Lift Irrigation Corporation, while Surendra Kumar Meena will join ST&SC Development, Minorities & Backwards Classes Welfare Department as Additional Secretary.

Other key appointments include Subhashree Nanda as Additional Secretary in the Planning & Convergence Department, and Chanchal Rana, Commissioner, Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation, who will hold additional charge of Vice-Chairman, Bhubaneswar Development Authority, and Managing Director, Bhubaneswar Smart City Limited.

PTI