Bhubaneswar: Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik has said his government will engage with micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) in the state to facilitate recovery of the sector which was affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The state government has been working closely with millions of small units in the form of ‘Mission Shakti’ groups and a five-day MSME trade fair, which commenced on Friday, will help entrepreneurs showcase their products, he said.

“Our government had announced a special package to support the MSME sector. We will continue to engage with the micro, small and medium enterprises and ensure that the COVID impact on them gets minimised,” the chief minister said.

The government has announced a package of Rs 289 crore to provide financial assistance to MSMEs which are facing challenges due to the coronavirus crisis, Industries Minister DS Mishra said.

In a bid to provide market access to entrepreneurs, the Odisha MSME International Trade Fair has been organised every year since 2013.

This year’s trade fair is going on at IDCO Exhibition Ground (Unit-III) in the city.

MSME Secretary Satyabrata Sahu said the event is an endeavour of the state government to bring potential buyers and sellers to a platform to boost trade and harness new technologies and products.

The government is committed to strengthen the start-up ecosystem in the state and is constructing an incubation centre, known as O-Hub, Patnaik said Friday.

“My government will always go an extra mile to encourage MSMEs to participate in the efforts of making Odisha a vibrant state,” he added.

PNN/Agencies