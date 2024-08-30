Bhubaneswar: Odisha government has asked all senior officials to set up breastfeeding cabins in offices and public places, an official said Friday.

The additional secretary of the Women and Child Development Department, Reena Mohapatra, in a letter to all the department secretaries, directors and district collectors asked them to set up breastfeeding cabins in all offices to boost the practice and also enhance the standard of governance in the state.

While the secretaries and directors will look after the setting up breastfeeding cabins in offices, the district collectors will ensure setting up the cabins in public places and private institutions, the official said.

This is a part of the series of measures taken by the state’s new BJP government after sanctioning one day’s paid menstrual leave for the women employees August 16.

The state has also announced “Subhadra” Yojana to provide financial assistance of Rs 50,000 to women.

The scheme will be launched September 17, the official said.

Meanwhile, sources in the family welfare department said that as per National Family Health Survey-5 (NFHS-5), 68.5 per cent of infants are breastfed within the first hour of birth which is significantly higher than the national average of 41.8 per cent.

The rate of exclusive breastfeeding for the first six months is 72.9 per cent in Odisha, compared to the national average of 63.7 per cent.

The recent government order was issued after observation of the World Breastfeeding Week (WBW) from August 1 to August 7.

“Breast milk is crucial as it contains protective antibodies that help infants defend against diseases and is their first source of nutrition,” said Sanjukta Sahoo, Director of Family Welfare.

“Breastfeeding benefits both mothers and babies, promoting their lifelong health and development,” Sahoo said.

PTI