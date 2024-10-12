Cuttack: Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi Saturday said his government would take all possible measures to make Cuttack a smart city.

Majhi said this after visiting various puja pandals in the millennium city. The tradition of Durga puja at Balubazar in the city is said to have started in 1510.

The Chief Minister offered ‘pushpanjali’ at some pandals. He also visited Gopalpur, Chauliaganj, and Khan Nagar puja pandals.

“Cuttack is widely known for grand celebration of Dussehra and massive arrangements for community puja of Goddess Durga. Cuttack is a historical city and known for its brotherhood. I am happy and thankful to the puja committees and people of the city for peaceful celebration of the Durga puja,” Majhi said.

The Chief Minister during his visit also interacted with different sections of people. He said the people of Odisha have voted for the BJP government with great hope and aspiration. “The state government is committed to the overall development of Odisha as well as the millennium city,” Majhi said.

Stating that he was aware of the demand for making Cuttack a smart city, the Chief Minister said many senior leaders of the party had met him and apprised the people’s aspiration to him.

“I will review the suggestions and proposals from cross sections of the society on the demand of making Cuttack a smart city,” Majhi said.

He said the double-engine government in Odisha has the blessings of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The Chief Minister Friday had visited various puja pandals in the state capital.

PTI