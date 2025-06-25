Bhubaneswar: Odisha Governor Hari Babu Kambhampati and Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi Wednesday congratulated Group Captain Subhanshu Shukla on being part of the prestigious Axiom-4 space mission.

Taking to X, Governor Odisha said, “Congratulations to Group Captain #ShubhanshuShukla on becoming India’s second astronaut in space after 41 years… His journey aboard #AxiomMission4 embodies the spirit of New India — bold, ambitious, and visionary. A proud moment for our nation!”

Congratulations to Group Captain #ShubhanshuShukla on becoming India’s second astronaut in space after 41 years. pic.twitter.com/mzu3u17njp — Governor Odisha (@GovernorOdisha) June 25, 2025

Similarly, Majhi, in a social media post, said, “Heartiest congratulations to Group Captain Subhanshu Shukla on being part of the prestigious Axiom-4 space mission. His participation marks a proud milestone for the nation and reflects the excellence, discipline, and commitment of the Indian Air Force.”

“As India strengthens its presence in global space exploration, this achievement will inspire countless young minds across the country. Wishing him and the entire mission team a safe and successful journey,” he added.

Heartiest congratulations to Group Captain Subhanshu Shukla on being part of the prestigious Axiom-4 space mission. His participation marks a proud milestone for the nation and reflects the excellence, discipline, and commitment of the Indian Air Force. As India strengthens its… pic.twitter.com/gQ6KqedJhQ — Mohan Charan Majhi (@MohanMOdisha) June 25, 2025

PTI