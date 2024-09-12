Bhubaneswar: Odisha Governor Raghubar Das, Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi and Leader of Opposition Naveen Patnaik Thursday condoled the death of veteran CPI(M) leader Sitaram Yechury.

Patnaik, who is also the BJD president, said Yechury will be missed during debates on issues of national importance.

Taking to X, the Raj Bhavan said, “Hon’ble Governor is saddened to hear about the demise of @cpimspeak General Secretary and former Rajya Sabha MP #SitaramYechury after a prolonged illness. He conveys his deep condolences to the family and friends.”

Majhi extended condolences to the bereaved family members of the senior communist leader and former Rajya Sabha MP.

Yechury died at All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in New Delhi Thursday following prolonged illness, hospital and party sources said. He was 72.

He was in a critical condition for the last few days and was on respiratory support.

Patnaik, who uploaded one of his pictures with Yechury on X, said, “Deeply saddened to learn about the passing away of veteran CPI (M) leader Sitaram Yechury after prolonged illness. The eloquent, erudite and affable leader will be sorely missed during debates on issues of national importance. My thoughts and prayers are with the bereaved family, friends and followers in the hour of grief. #OmShanti.”

PTI