Bhubaneswar: Odisha Governor Hari Babu Kambhampati and Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi Tuesday recalled the valour and tireless efforts of police personnel to uphold the rule of law and ensure the security of people.

On the Police Commemoration Day, they also paid tributes to those who made the supreme sacrifice in the line of duty.

“Their (police personnel) valour, selfless service, and unwavering commitment to the nation embody the highest ideals of courage and devotion. We bow in deep respect to the martyrs who laid down their lives to ensure our safety and peace,” the Governor said in a post on X.

CM Majhi, on the social media platform, saluted the unwavering dedication of the police personnel.

“Your valour and tireless work uphold the rule of law, ensuring citizen security. We express the nation’s profound gratitude for your essential service,” he said.

DGP Yogesh Bahadur Khurania paid tributes to the police personnel killed in action at the state police headquarters in Cuttack and expressed his condolences to their families.

The state police presented a ceremonial salute to the brave men and observed a two-minute silence.

“Our police officers and jawans are fighting bravely in Jammu and Kashmir, Punjab, North Eastern states and Naxal-affected areas. Due to the bravery of our police personnel, we have been able to establish peace and security in Maoist-affected areas, and we will continue to do so in the coming days,” the DGP said.

Speaking to media persons in Cuttack, Khurania said the state police are always ready to serve the people.

The Odisha Police have been able to minimise Maoist activities in the state and several security personnel have sacrificed their lives to achieve this, he said.

“It is due to their supreme sacrifice that today we are able to live peacefully in society,” he added.

Police Commemoration Day is observed every year on October 21 to honour the memory of police personnel who lost their lives in the line of duty.

The day traces back to 1959, when 10 Indian police personnel lost their lives at Hot Springs in Ladakh while defending the nation’s borders.

Since then, the day is observed as a reminder of the unwavering commitment, courage, and sacrifice of India’s police forces, which safeguard the lives and liberties of citizens across the country.

This year, 191 police personnel of various central police forces and state police have made their motherland proud by sacrificing their lives.

Among them, constable Laxman Majhi of Rayagada district and Loknath Sabar of UPD Cuttack, both from Odisha, were killed while performing their duties.

PTI