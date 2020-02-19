Bhubaneswar: Odisha has over 10,000 sex workers in 22 of the 30 districts of the state, Health and Family Welfare Minister Naba Kishore Das told the Assembly, Wednesday. He quoted the exact number as 10,210 while replying to a question in the Assembly.

The minister said the Odisha government identified the sex workers during a survey as per the guidelines of the National Aids Control Organisation (NACO). All the identified sex workers are covered under AIDS control programme, informed the minister.

According to the minister, Balasore district has 1,050 sex workers, followed by Koraput and Mayurbhanj districts with 750 each, Keonjhar 700, Khurda 610 and Cuttack district 250.

PNN

