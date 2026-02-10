Malkangiri: Police Monday busted an illegal cannabis oil manufacturing unit at Badapadar village under the Chitrakonda police limits in Malkangiri district and arrested four persons, including two inter-state smugglers, in this connection.

Chitrakonda police seized about 2 liters of cannabis oil from the site. The seized oil is estimated to be worth about Rs 25 lakh in the market, Malkangiri Superintendent of Police Vinodh Patil H said.

Patil said police in the district have seized cannabis oil worth about Rs 7.5 crore over the past four months, which he described as the highest such seizure in India to date.

Of the four arrested, two are suspected interstate traffickers involved in the illegal cannabis oil trade, police said.

To curb drug trafficking, the Malkangiri police have launched a helpline—9438916972—and appealed to people to share information and assist in dismantling the cannabis oil network.

Police also seized processing equipment from the spot, including iron-made machinery fitted with cylindrical processing containers, pressure cookers, compressors, pipes, cylinders, gas burners and plastic drums.