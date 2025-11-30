Boinda: The headmaster of a school under Thakurgarh police limits in Athamallik block of Angul district was caught Friday night while allegedly transporting two bags of mid-day meal rice in his car. Villagers detained him along with the vehicle and handed them over to the police.

According to sources, the school had earlier reported theft of some materials. Since then, villagers had been keeping a close watch on the premises. Around 8pm, a few youths spotted the headmaster loading two bags of mid-day meal rice — approximately one quintal — into his car and alerted the villagers.

The villagers rushed to the school and questioned the headmaster about his presence on the premises at night. When he failed to give a satisfactory reply, they inspected the car and found the rice bags in the vehicle’s boot. The villagers then informed the police.

Officers from Thakurgarh police station brought the headmaster to the station for questioning and detained him for further inquiry. Thakurgarh police station officer-in-charge Sashibhusan Behera said, “If the villagers submit a written complaint, a case will be registered.”

PNN