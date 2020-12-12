Bhubaneswar: The Higher Education Department of Odisha Friday wrote a letter to the four Vice Chancellors of Jadavpur University, University of Hyderabad, , Savitribai Phule University and University of Delhi to conduct UGC-approved online refresher training programmes for college teachers in Odisha.

In the letter, the department Commissioner-cum-Secretary Saswat Mishra said: “There are about 500 government-aided and non-aided degree colleges in Odisha, imparting general under graduate and post graduate education in different streams such as Humanities, Science and Commerce. Though regular refresher trainings are essential for our college teachers to get themselves updated about their subject, due to constraints, it is not possible on the part of majority of the teachers to undergo refresher training programmes regularly.”

“Under these circumstances, the Higher Education Department is exploring the possibility of tying up with top universities of India for conducting online refresher training programmes for college teachers in Odisha,” he said.

This will be win-win situation for all the stakeholders because these universities will generate a lot of revenue as they will be paid refresher training cost by the Higher Dducation Department of Odisha.

Also the college teachers will get an opportunity of being trained by top universities of the country from the comfort of their homes.

The refresher training will be conducted by the universities in online mode with all features similar to MOE’s Annual refresher programme in teaching.

PNN