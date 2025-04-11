Bhubaneswar: Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi Friday announced a two per cent hike in dearness allowance (DA) for state government employees and pensioners.

With this hike, the ratio of DA for government employees and TI (temporary increase) for pensioners will rise from 53 per cent to 55 per cent, an official release issued by the CMO said.

It said the hike will be implemented retrospectively from January 1, 2025.

Employees will receive the increased DA as cash benefit along with their April salary.

This decision will benefit around 8.5 lakh state government employees and pensioners, the release added.