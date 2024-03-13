Bhubaneswar: Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik Wednesday announced a hike in the remuneration and allowance of Urban Local Bodies (ULBs) functionaries including mayors and deputy mayors.

The monthly remuneration of mayors has been hiked from Rs8,000 to Rs50,000 and deputy mayors from Rs5,000 to Rs20,000 per month, an official release issued by the CMO said.

The remuneration of municipal council chairpersons and vice-chairpersons have also been increased from Rs1,500 to Rs15,000 and from Rs1,200 to Rs10,000, respectively.

Similarly, the remuneration of the Notified Area Council (NAC) chairperson was increased from Rs1,000 to Rs10,000 and that of deputy chairman from Rs800 to Rs7,500.

The corporators of municipal corporations who were getting Rs7,00 per meeting as allowance, will now get Rs2,000. The allowance of councillors of various municipalities and NACs has been increased from Rs150 to Rs500. Apart from this, the members of the standing committee of the metropolitan corporation will get a daily allowance of Rs200 during the meeting.

This increase has been made following the recommendations of the 5th State Finance Commission and amendments in Odisha Municipal Corporation Rules-2004, and Odisha Municipality Rules-1953, the CMO release said.

The chief minister also announced ex-gratia assistance for elected representatives of ULBs. In case of death, the amount of assistance will be Rs2 lakh, while in case of total and partial disability, it will be Rs2 lakh and Rs1 lakh, respectively.

The official release also said that the state government will bear an annual expenditure of Rs4.76 crore following the hike in these remuneration and allowances.

There are 1,696 councillors in municipalities and NACs and 244 corporators in municipal corporations in the state.

PTI