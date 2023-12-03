Nischintakoili: Police have arrested dreaded criminal Sushanta Sahu alias Lipu from Nischintakoili in Cuttack district, a source said Sunday.

According to the source, the encounter took place Saturday night. Sahu was shot in his left leg by the cops in retaliation for an attack by the former. After sustaining bullet injuries, he was shifted to Cuttack’s SCB Medical College and Hospital. His condition was stable at the time of filing this report.

The source added that SI Tapan Nayak from Nischintakoili police station was on patrolling duty at night when he received a tip-off that some miscreants had gathered near Asureshwar playground to plan their next crime.

Subsequently, the police team reached the spot. As the miscreants saw the approaching cops, they fired two rounds. The bullets hit the police vehicle. In response, the cops also fired back at the shooters.

One of the bullets hit Sahu’s left leg. However, his accomplices dodged the police and fled, the source informed.

Afterwards, the police rushed Sahu to a hospital in Nischintakoili and later shifted him to SCB Medical College and Hospital in Cuttack.

The cops have registered a case in this regard.

Police informed that there are more than 55 cases registered against Sahu.

