Bhopal: Hockey Association of Odisha eves created history of sorts when they won the title at the Senior Women’s Championships Tuesday. In the final played here, Hockey Odisha defeated Hockey Karnataka 2-0 with Poonam Barla and Kanchan Barla getting the goals.

The final was a closely contested affair between Karnataka and Odisha. Both teams started well, as they created several goal-scoring opportunities. However solid defensive performances from both the sides ensured that the match remained goalless at the interval.

However, it was a different game altogether in the second half. Odisha were quick to attack and Poonam opened the scoring early in third quarter of the game by hitting the target in the 34th minute. Then Kanchan (59th) sealed the game for Hockey Association of Odisha with a late goal.

Expressing his delight after the title win, Hockey Association Of Odisha head coach Edgar Mascarenhas said, “We did not take Karnataka lightly. Even though we missed a couple of chances, we played well and had a lot of ball possession which was our game plan. We dominated the ball in midfield. We scored a goal in the third quarter to put them under pressure and then we closed the game with a late goal.”

Mascarenhas also credited the senior players in the team for holding the team together in crucial situations. “We had a very positive mindset coming into this tournament. We practiced really hard, twice a day in the heat of Odisha. We played to our strengths throughout the entire tournament. The senior players really held the team together and our goalkeeper played magnificently,” Mascarenhas pointed out.

In a play-off for 3rd-4th position, Hockey Jharkhand beat Hockey Haryana 3-2.