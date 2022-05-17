Bhubaneswar: Uncertainty looms large over the India-South Africa T20 international which will be played June 12 at the Barabati Stadium in Cuttack. The Odisha Human Rights Commission (OHRC) issued Tuesday notices to Cuttack DCP and Odisha Cricket Association (OCA) secretary Sanjay Behera over alleged lack of fire safety measures at the stadium. The Commission has sought reply by May 26.

The OHRC has asked both the DCP and the OCA to mention detail the fire safety arrangements that have been set up at the Barabati Stadium. It has asked for a detailed report in this regard.

This development comes a day after Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP), Cuttack, Pinak Mishra carried out an inspection Tuesday at the Barabati Stadium. He also reviewed security measures.

Mishra visited the ground and discussed about the aspects involved in the upcoming T-20 match to ensure smooth conduct of the event. He also held discussion with Behera, Treasurer Bikash Pradhan, OOA Secretary Avijit Paul, OCA members Dhiren Palei and Santosh Das.