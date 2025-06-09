Bhubaneswar: Odisha Vigilance Department Monday arrested an IAS officer, who was caught allegedly accepting a bribe of Rs 10 lakh from a businessman, an official said.

“Today, Dhiman Chakma, IAS (2021 batch), sub-collector of Dharamgarh in Kalahandi district was arrested by Odisha vigilance for demanding and taking a bribe of Rs 10 lakh from a local businessman (complainant) as an installment of the overall demand of Rs 20-lakh bribe,” the department said in a release.

Vigilance sleuths laid a trap and caught the IAS officer “while accepting a bribe of Rs 10 lakh”, an official said.

Subsequently, a raid was conducted at his official residence, from where Rs 47 lakh in cash was recovered, he said.

“We have arrested the officer and forwarded him to a local court,” the official said.

The department has registered a case against him.

PTI