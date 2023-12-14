Bhubaneswar: Numerous sawmills functional at various places in Jayadev Assembly constituency on outskirts of Bhubaneswar in Khurda district have become a threat to forests, a source said Thursday.

According to the source, a sawmill is operational inside the forest in Bhingarpur panchayat of Balianta block. Similarly, another sawmill is functional near the Balakati forest office.

The source informed that more than 10 sawmills are operating illegally in Hirapur, Balianta, Prataprudrapur, Madhubana, Balipatna, Dhanahara and Bhakarsahi areas among others.

Stolen timbers of teak, sheesham and sal are torn in the sawmills unabatedly turning the area into a hotbed of timber smuggling. It has been alleged that the sawmill owners along with the timber mafia are working hand in glove with some forest department officials here.

The source said that the processed timber is regularly transported in front of Balakati forest office in tractors via Benupur road and Banamalipur main road. However, the forest department seems to have turned a blind eye to the alleged smuggling.

A local source said raids are conducted once or twice a year and sawmills are seized. However, the same saw mills reappear within a few months of the raids.

When contacted, Shantanu Dalai from Balipatna forest range said that he was not aware of any illegal sawmills operating inside the forest. He said that he would inquire into the matter and take appropriate steps.

