Bhubaneswar: IMD Bhubaneswar Saturday predicted that moderate thunderstorm activity with lightning, hailstorms and heavy rainfall is likely in some districts of Odisha April 7 and 8.

Meteorological sources have attributed this prediction to the expected interaction between the trough aloft in middle and upper tropospheric westerlies and the hot and humid air from the Bay of Bengal. Consequently, Odisha is likely to experience rain, thunderstorms, lightning, and gusty winds, the IMD said.

The IMD also advised the people to monitor the weather closely and seek safe shelter during thunderstorm activity to protect themselves from lightning and hailstorms.

Light to moderate rain and thundershowers are expected in a few places in the districts of north Odisha and one or two places in the districts of south Odisha. Hailstorms are likely to occur in one or two places in the districts of Angul, Keonjhar, Dhenkanal, Jajpur, and Cuttack, as per the IMD bulletin, which has issued Yellow Warnings.

According to the weather office, thunderstorms accompanied by lightning and gusty surface winds reaching 40-50 kmph are expected in one or two places in the districts of Angul, Dhenkanal, Jajpur, Keonjhar, Cuttack, Khurda, Boudh, Mayurbhanj, Deogarh, and Nayagarh.

The IMD bulletin said that the strong winds may damage plantations, horticulture, and standing crops, and cause partial damage to vulnerable structures due to strong winds and rain.

Meanwhile, the Special Relief Commissioner (SRC) has imposed restrictions on outdoor sports activities in the state during peak hours. The SRC has directed the Director of Sports and Youth Services to restrict outdoor sports activities due to the prevailing heatwave conditions in many parts of the state. As per the current synoptic situation, there is a south-to-south-westerly wind prevailing at lower levels over the state.

Warm nights have been observed in one or two places in the Bolangir district of South interior Odisha, while dry weather persists in the rest of the districts of Odisha. The maximum temperatures have risen significantly in a few places in coastal Odisha and appreciably in one or two places in interior Odisha.

Some areas in coastal Odisha have experienced temperatures markedly above normal and appreciably above normal in a few places across the districts of the state. According to IMD’s forecast, hot and humid weather discomfort is expected to prevail in several parts of Odisha in the next 24 hours.

UNI