Baripada: An Indian Navy helicopter made an emergency landing at a paddy field in Odisha’s Mayurbhanj district Wednesday, police said.

The helicopter landed in Amarda village in Rasgovindpur police limits, taking farmers working in the field by surprise, they said.

After landing, the pilot came out of the helicopter and examined it. The helicopter left the place after about 30 minutes, police said.

Superintendent of Police Varun Guntupalli said the helicopter had landed there because of minor technical issues and it was repaired by the pilot himself.

PTI