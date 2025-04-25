Bhubaneswar: Following Union Home Minister Amit Shah’s direction to all states, the Odisha government Friday started the process of deporting Pakistanis residing in the state, a top police official said.

The direction came in the wake of the Pahalgam terror attack in which 26 tourists, including one from Odisha, were gunned down April 22.

“So far, 12 Pakistani nationals have been identified staying in Odisha either on long-term visas (LTVs) or short-term visas (STVs) in different districts,” DGP YB Khurania said.

SPs have been directed to ensure the deportation of the Pakistani nationals from their jurisdiction, he added.

“They will have to leave the country within 48 hours of receiving the notices,” Khurania added, noting that the order applies both to those with valid visas and to those whose visas have expired and are awaiting extension.

Shah dialled the chief ministers of all the states and asked them to ensure that no Pakistani stays in India beyond the deadline set for for leaving the country, sources said.

India Thursday announced revoking all visas issued to Pakistani nationals from April 27 and advised Indian nationals residing in the neighbouring country to return home at the earliest.

“Our CM has assured full cooperation to the Centre in this regard, and the state Home Department has initiated steps to implement the order,” a senior officer said.

On Friday, the state Law Minister Prithiviraj Harichandan had said the government would soon take action against Bangladeshi infiltrators who have been living in the state for a long time.

“As many as 3,738 Bangladeshi infiltrators have been identified across the state,” he said, adding that a separate decision will be taken for them.

PTI