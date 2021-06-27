Bhubaneswar: Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik Sunday launched the extension of e-FIR under the 5T initiative for theft in public places.

The new concept of the state government under the 5T initiative will help people in lodging FIR relating to chain snatching, laptop, mobile theft at public places.

Patnaik said the people need not go to any police station and can lodge an FIR from any place any time in a virtual police station at the State Crime Record Bureau.

The complainant will also get an SMS alert on the progress of the investigation, he said.

UNI