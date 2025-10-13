Bhubaneswar: The Revenue and Disaster Management Department has introduced a new Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) to streamline the registration of part plots across the state. The SOP aims to ensure uniformity, transparency, and ease of living for the public by superseding all previous guidelines. The move addresses inconsistencies among Registering Officers and provides clear directives under the Registration Act, 1908, and the #Odisha Registration (Amendment) Act, 2013.

The SOP was introduced by RDM Minister Suresh Kumar Pujari due to many Registering Officers lacking full knowledge of laws and procedures for part plot registrations, aiming to enhance uniformity and public convenience.

Rural area provisions: Registration of part plots in rural areas is permitted without pre-conditions, except for Jalasaya Kissam plots, which must be transferred as full plots, with sub-divisions not exceeding 500 square meters.

Agricultural plots: Sub-division is permitted if the plot remains agricultural Kissam, supported by a self-declaration in “Form D” confirming agricultural use only.

Urban and planned areas: Governed by the Odisha Development Authorities and Town Planning Acts, with exemptions for family sub-divisions, small sub-divisions (under 500 square meters with no real estate use), and co-sharer divisions (with consent and proportionate shares).

Pre-existing small plots: Sub-division of plots under 500 square meters, recorded before the 2025 ODA & OTP & IT Second Amendment Rules, is allowed without prejudice to other laws.

Instructions for officers: Registering Officers must verify maps, boundaries, and declarations, ensure compliance with exemptions, and preserve self-declarations in records.

Immediate effect: The SOP is effective immediately, mandating strict adherence to ensure legal compliance and public facilitation across Odisha.