Bhubaneswar: Odisha Deputy Chief Minister Kanak Vardhan Singh Deo and leader of opposition in the assembly Naveen Patnaik Tuesday mourned the demise of German-born historian and Padma Shri awardee Hermann Kulke, who played a key role in highlighting the Shree Jagannatha culture and the state’s heritage globally.

In a social media post, Singh Deo said, “Deeply saddened by the passing of eminent historian and Padma Shri awardee Prof. Hermann Kulke. His pioneering research on Odisha’s history, culture, and politics has left an indelible mark on Indology and will continue to inspire generations of scholars. As a founding member of the Orissa Research Project, his contributions to the study of our state’s heritage remain unparalleled. May his soul rest in peace.”

Taking to X, Patnaik said, “Deeply saddened to learn about the passing away of eminent historian and Padma Shri awardee Prof Hermann Kulke. His demise is a profound loss to the world of history and Indology. His leadership at Orissa Research Project, pioneering research on #Odisha’s culture, history and Shree Jagannatha tradition, brought Odisha’s rich heritage into global academic discourse. My thoughts and prayers are with his family and admirers. May his soul rest in peace.”

Kulke, who was born in Berlin in 1938, was conferred with the Padma Shri in 2010.

He had earlier received the gold medal of The Asiatic Society in 2005 and Germany’s Order of Merit of the Federal Republic of Germany in 2011.

He was a founding member of the Orissa Research Project (ORP) of the South Asia Institute and later served as the coordinator of the second ORP.