Bhubaneswar: Odisha’s Covid-19 tally rose to 13,05,499 Saturday as 1,130 more people, including 143 children, tested positive for the infection, while one fresh fatality pushed the toll to 9,131, a health bulletin said.

The state had reported 1,178 cases on the previous day.

Sundargarh reported the highest number of fresh infections at 225, followed by Khurda (209), Cuttack (111) and Sambalpur (106).

The number of active cases rose to 7,345, of which 1,982 are in Khurda, followed by 1,178 in Sundargarh.

The daily positivity rate was at 4.85 per cent as fresh cases were detected from among 23,314 samples that were tested for Covid-19.

Fifty-three other coronavirus patients have died due to comorbidities so far.

A total of 12,88,970 people have recovered from the disease so far, including 1,029 in the last 24 hours, it added.