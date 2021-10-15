Bhubaneswar: Taking the tally in the state to 10,34,276, Odisha Friday registered 467 new Covid-19 cases including 66 cases between the age group of 0-18 years in the last 24 hours.

The active caseload in the state now stands at 5,299 while it was 5,314 October 14. Out of the 467 new infections, 271 were reported from quarantine centres while 196 persons contracted the virus locally.

Worth mentioning, the number of positive cases reported October 13 and 14 were 615 and 521 respectively.

Odisha also reported five new fatalities in the last 24 hours taking the toll in the state to 8,279. While Nabarangpur district reported a maximum of three deaths, Bhubaneswar, which is a part of Khurda district, reported two deaths.

Khurda district registered the highest number of new cases with 221 persons testing positive for the disease. It was followed by Cuttack district with 67 new infections. Notably, Khurda and Cuttack districts had reported 249 and 60 new cases respectively October 14.

Other districts that reported fresh Covid-19 cases are: Kendrapara (17), Puri (16), Ganjam (10), Mayurbhanj and Jajpur (nine each), Sundargarh (eight), Jagatsinghpur (seven), Dhenkanal (six), Bargarh, Balasore, Angul and Nabarangpur (five each), Sambalpur (four), Bhadrak, Nayagarh, Koraput and Rayagada (three each), Keonjhar and Subarnapur (two each) and Bolangir, Kalahandi, Kandhamal, Jharsuguda and Deogarh (one each).

The State Pool reported 52 new cases. These are persons who have come from outside Odisha and have tested positive. It was 61 October 14.

A total of 2,09,52,333 swab samples have been cumulatively tested so far. The number of recoveries in the last 24 hours stands at 477.

Source: I&PR

PNN