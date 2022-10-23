Bhubaneswar: Odisha’s COVID-19 tally rose to 13,35,861 Sunday as 53 more people, including seven children, tested positive for the infection, the health department said.

The death toll rose to 9,203 as a 67-year-old woman succumbed to the disease in Kendrapara. Fifty-three other coronavirus patients have died due to comorbidities so far, the bulletin stated.

Odisha now has 435 active cases, while 13,26,170 people have recovered from the disease to date, including 65 in the last 24 hours.

PTI