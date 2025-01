Bhubaneswar: Madhusudan Padhi Friday took charge as the Odisha State Election Commissioner.

Padhi, a retired IAS officer, succeeded AP Padhi as the eighth State Election Commissioner.

Soon after taking charge, Padhi expressed confidence that the State Election Commission would smoothly conduct the upcoming panchayat and urban polls in Odisha.

“I have been entrusted with a major responsibility by the state government. I will try to do my best…,” he said.

PTI