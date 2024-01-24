Bhubaneswar: The Odisha government Wednesday made a major reshuffle in the state’s police ranks by transferring 18 IPS officers, according to a notification issued by the Home Department.

Director of Intelligence Sanjeeb Panda was made the Commissioner of Police of Bhubaneswar-Cuttack. The incumbent police commissioner Soumendra Priyadarshi was appointed the Director of Intelligence.

Puri SP Kanwar Vishal Singh was made the DCP of Cuttack, while Cuttack DCP was sent to Puri as SP.

IGP (East Range) Himanshu Lal was made the new IGP of the Northern Range.

IGP (North Range) Deepak Kumar was posted as IGP (North-Central Range) with the additional charge of the Police Training Centre in Angul.

IGP (Southern Range) Satyabrat Bhoi was posted as IGP (East Range). JN Pankaj, the IGP of the Economic Offence Wing and Special Task Force, was given the additional charge as IGP (Southern Range).

On Monday, the state government made a reshuffle in its bureaucracy by transferring 41 IAS officers.

The reshuffles were made with an eye on the Lok Sabha polls and assembly elections, which are usually held simultaneously in the state, officials said.

PTI