Malkangiri: The district and sessions court in Malkangiri received a bomb threat through email Monday, prompting police to evacuate the premises and thoroughly search the area. Police said that no suspicious objects were found.

The district judge received the threat email in the morning, and he promptly informed the police. A police team led by Malkangiri SP Vinod Patil H, a bomb disposal squad and fire brigade personnel immediately swung into action, and the court premises was evacuated, a police official said.

A thorough search was conducted, but no explosives were detected, police said.

“Police are investigating the matter, and there is no need for people to panic,” the superintendent of police said.

Several courts in Odisha have received hoax e-mails in the recent past, police said.

PTI