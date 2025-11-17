Kabisuryanagar: A man allegedly killed his 85-year-old father late Saturday night for money to buy alcohol at A Gopal Nagar of Barida village under this police limits in Ganjam district. The victim was identified as Padmanabha Sahu and the accused son as Ramesh Sahu, 40.

On being informed, a police team led by Kabisuryanagar IIC Niranjan Dash reached the spot and sent the body for post-mortem. Police also registered a case and detained all four siblings, as well as the deceased’s wife, and interrogated them in this connection.

According to police, Padmanabha collected his monthly old-age pension of `3,000 Saturday. He has four sons, who were identified as Prakash Sahu, Tapan Sahu, Ramesh Sahu and Sudam Sahu. Police said Ramesh had been demanding money from his father to buy liquor and also pressuring him for his approval to remarry. These demands, along with frequent quarrels, reportedly triggered repeated assaults on the elderly man.

Tapan, the second son, told police that when he tried to intervene, Ramesh reportedly attacked him as well, biting his face. The family dispute was reported at the police station Saturday evening, after which police officials mediated and sent them home.

The matter came to the fore after the victim’s wife Hema tried to wake him from his sleep and found him dead Sunday morning. However, elder brother Prakash Sahu stated in his complaint that a heavily intoxicated Ramesh allegedly beat Padmanabha and stabbed him in the abdomen late Saturday night, leading to his death.

The accused will be arrested soon after completion of the probe, the IIC said.

PNN