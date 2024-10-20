Rourkela: A man was trampled to death by a wild elephant in Odisha’s Sundargarh district, police said Sunday.

The incident happened in the Kuanrmunda area of the district Saturday night when the man along with his friend were returning home after watching a cultural programme organised on the occasion of Laxmi Puja, the police added.

The two men were walking back to their home when they came face to face with the elephant. It chased and as one of them fell, it trampled him to death. The elephant also attacked the other person and injured him critically, police said.

The injured person is undergoing treatment at the Rourkela Government Hospital (RGH), said Forest Ranger Duryodhan Jerai.

On getting information about the incident, forest personnel went to the spot and managed to drive away the elephant, he said.

PTI