Bhubaneswar: As Odisha joins the rest of the world in observing World Health Day (Tuesday), the occasion serves as a timely reminder that health is far more than the absence of disease—it encompasses complete physical, mental and social well-being. This year’s theme by the World Health Organization, “Together for Health, Stand with Science,” holds particular relevance amid rising health and mental health challenges in the state as well as across India.

A specialist in urology and kidney transplant Manas Ranjan Pradhan said modern lifestyles and unhealthy habits are driving the rise in lifestyle-related diseases. “Awareness about health has increased, and more people are coming forward for regular check-ups. Early detection through these screenings is crucial for effective treatment,” he said. He added that kidney-related problems in Odisha are rising rapidly, particularly in districts such as Dhenkanal.

Cardiologist Dibyaranjan Behera warned of a rising trend of early heart problems. “Many young patients, even those aged 25–35, are experiencing heart attacks. Factors such as smoking, stress, sleep deprivation, sedentary lifestyles, lack of outdoor activity and prolonged work-from-home routines are contributing to this worrying trend,” he said.

Director of Cardiology at Manipal Hospitals, Bhubaneswar JK Padhi highlighted improvements in healthcare access. “Compared to earlier times, people are now receiving better and more accessible healthcare, thanks to various government schemes and initiatives,” he said.

Renowned health expert Amrit Pattojoshi emphasised the need for an evidence-based understanding of mental health care. “Standing with science means recognising that conditions such as depression, anxiety disorders, schizophrenia and substance abuse are not moral failings or personality flaws, but neurobiological and psychosocial conditions with established treatment pathways,” he said. Emphasising the need for a holistic approach, Pattojoshi said, “Care cannot function in isolation. We need integration across primary healthcare, collaboration among psychiatrists, psychologists, social workers and policymakers, along with active participation of families and communities. Odisha’s health system must shift from hospital-centric models to community outreach, early detection, and preventive strategies.” He also warned against misinformation. “Unverified remedies, stigma, and sensationalised portrayals undermine scientific truth. Promoting mental health literacy helps people seek timely help, follow treatment, and reject harmful myths.” He noted that mental well-being in Odisha is increasingly affected by academic stress, urban isolation, social media and financial pressures. “Scientific interventions must adapt to these changing factors, combining biological insights with culturally sensitive psychosocial approaches,” he added.

Associate Professor at SCB Dental College and Hospital Subasish Behera highlighted the global role of science in improving health outcomes. “World Health Day reminds us that science has saved millions through advances in drugs, technology, and medical interventions. It is time for everyone to prioritise health, share evidence-based information, and work with governments, communities, and corporates to build a healthier, greener world,” he said.

On World Health Day, experts urged normalising mental health conversations, reinforcing evidence-based care, closing treatment gaps, and countering misinformation with scientific accuracy.