Dharakote: A mason was brutally hacked to death allegedly over past enmity on the outskirts Mahuli village near Manikpur under Badagad police limits in Ganjam district, late Monday night.

The deceased was identified as Manoj Behera, 26, of Ankuli area in Berhampur town. Police have detained three persons in this connection and are questioning them.

Police informed that the deceased was staying with six other masons in a house taken on rent at Manikpur Square. However, they often fought over trivial issues. Police said that the murder may have occurred when all the seven went to attend a feast Monday.

While most of the other tenants returned home, Manoj stayed back. Locals spotted the body of Manoj lying under the Harbhangi canal bridge near Mahuli village and informed the police, Tuesday morning. Aska SDPO Uma Shankar Singh, Badagad IIC Sandhyarani Singh and her Shergad counterpart Birendra Biswal rushed to the spot and launched an investigation.

After reports of Manoj’s death surfaced, it has been alleged that two of his roommates tried to flee, but were detained and nabbed in the nick of time by the cops. After interrogating the two, the police detained another youth Tuesday evening.

A blood-stained sharp edged weapon, stones and bricks were also seized from the crime spot. Police registered a case over a complaint filed by the deceased’s elder brother Muna Behera.

Police believe that some more persons are involved in the gruesome murder of Manoj. Police have formed three teams to nab the others who are allegedly involved in the murder.

PNN