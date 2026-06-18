Keonjhar: Odisha’s Health Minister Mukesh Mahaling Thursday had a narrow escape as his car rammed into the pilot vehicle of his convoy on National Highway-49 in Keonjhar district, police said.

The accident took place near Jagmohan Square in Telkoi police station area when the minister was going to Mayurbhanj from Sambalpur for Friday’s event of President Droupadi Murmu in Rairangpur.

Police said the pilot car of the minister’s convoy applied a sudden brake, and the car in which Mahaling was travelling hit it from the rear.

The minister, who was sitting on the front seat, did not sustain any injury in the accident, and he is safe, sources said, adding that the vehicle’s airbags were deployed and it saved Mahaling.

The front portion of the minister’s vehicle was partially damaged in the accident. His driver and PSO also escaped without injuries, police said.

Later, the minister proceeded to his destination in another vehicle, they added.