Cuttack: An eight-year-old girl was allegedly raped in a temporary shelter at a brick kiln in Odisha’s Cuttack district, police said.

The incident took place at Trisulia area in the district Tuesday night, they said.

The minor has been admitted to the ICU of SCB Medical College & Hospital in Cuttack and her condition is critical, a police officer said.

The parents of the girl, who are workers at the brick kiln, in their complaint lodged at Barang Police Station, stated that the accused is a 16-year-old boy hailing from Jharkhand.

“The accused is also employed at the kiln and he was arrested following a series of raids in the area,” Cuttack DCP Jagmohan Meena said.

PTI