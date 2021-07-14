Bhubaneswar: With tough times being faced by private bus owners of Odisha amid lockdown restrictions following Covid-19 outbreak, the state government is considering waiving off certain taxes and providing incentives to private bus owners of the state.

According to state Transport Minister Padmanabha Behera, several steps are being taken to ensure normalisation of pandemic-hit bus services in the state.

“Currently, private buses are plying in as many as 20 ‘Category A’ districts. A decision regarding plying of buses in 10 ‘Category B’ districts will be taken soon. Along with waiver of taxes, other facilities are going to be extended to public transporters as incentives,” Behera said Wednesday.

It is pertinent to mention, the private Bus Owners’ Association had earlier demanded before the government for a tax waiver. The top office-bearers of the association had also requested the government to provide them with a yearly interest-free loan to the tune of Rs 1 lakh per bus including other financial assistance for staff.

As many as 14,000 private buses ply in Odisha every day, thereby playing a major role in public transport.

