Thrissur/Rayagada: An Odisha native died following a clash at a suspected prostitution centre in Thrissur city, police said Sunday.

The deceased was identified as Danpathy Naik (27), a native of Dangasil in Rayagada district of Odisha.

His two friends, Makkara Majhi (21) and Trinath Majhi (23), who are also from Odisha, were injured in the incident that occurred at a rented house in Korapath Lane in the heart of Thrissur city on the night of June 18, police said.

Police have arrested two men and four women from other states who were allegedly operating the suspected racket from the house.

According to investigators, Naik and his two friends had visited the house on the night of June 18.

While leaving, they allegedly demanded that their money be returned, leading to an altercation with the occupants of the house, police said.

The inmates of the house allegedly assaulted the three men during the ensuing clash.

According to the FIR, one of the accused attacked Naik with a steel bangle, causing a serious head injury.

Naik was rushed to the Government Medical College Hospital, Thrissur, by his friends and succumbed to his injuries on Sunday morning, officials said.

Police suspect that the prostitution centre primarily targeted migrant workers.

Investigators said the house had been taken on rent about six months ago and was allegedly being operated by one Bichu Naik, a native of Odisha, who is currently absconding.

Women from Odisha, West Bengal and Assam were staying at the house and were allegedly engaged in prostitution activities, police said.

The Thrissur East Police have registered a case and launched a detailed investigation into the incident.

The body will be handed over to relatives after the post-mortem examination, officials added.