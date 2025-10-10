Keonjhar: Nine members of the ‘Mahakal gang’ were arrested in Odisha’s Keonjhar district Friday along with arms and ammunition, police said.

The gang was allegedly involved in illegal sand mining, cattle theft, arms smuggling, dacoity, robbery, extortion, and contract killing, Keonjhar SP Kusalkar Nitin Dagdu said.

The members of the gang hailed from Keonjhar and Mayurbhanj districts of Odisha, and Jharkhand, he said.

The arrests were made from an abandoned house near the Narayanpur Shiv Temple in the Keonjhar Town police station area, following a tense standoff with the police, he added.

“Members of the gang led by Ganesh Giri were intercepted by the police when they were on the way to rob Bank of India’s Naranpur branch. On seeing the police, they opened fire. Police personnel took immediate cover and exercised utmost restraint, tactically surrounding the premises where they subsequently took shelter,” the SP said.

“Subsequently, the nine accused persons were arrested,” he added.

Dagdu said the gang had created a reign of terror at the Odisha-Jharkhand border, targeting transporters and local traders.

He said the police action averted a major violent crime in Keonjhar town.

“Those arrested are being interrogated for further leads. The successful operation marks a significant step in dismantling organised crime in Odisha,” he said.

Among the items seized were five 7.65 mm loaded pistols, two swords, two machetes, an iron rod and an SUV.

PTI