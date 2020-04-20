Bhubaneswar: The state government, Monday, approved six industrial proposals that will attract investments worth Rs 9,100 crore to the state.

Two big investment proposals worth Rs 8850.19 crore with an employment potential of 5,250 people were cleared by the High Level Clearance Authority (HLCA) headed by Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik while the State Level Single Window Clearance Authority (SLSWCA) led by Chief Secretary Asit Tripathy has approved four more proposals worth Rs 251.09 crore which will generate employment for 1,275 people.

The HLCA has approved the proposal of Dhunseri Ventures Limited to set up Maleic Anhydride manufacturing unit with annual capacity of 60,000 MT at Paradip. This project will be set up with an investment of Rs 1013.29 crore and generate employment for 350 people, official sources said.

Rungta Mines Limited (RML)’s proposal for expansion of its integrated steel plant project from 0.9 MTPA to 2.85 MTPA capacity, with CPP of 385 MW and 1.69 MTPA Cement Plant (in two phases) at Jharbandh in Dhenkanal was also approved by the CM-level panel. RML has committed to invest Rs 7836.90 crore in the expansion plan, which will create employment for 4,900 people.

The SLSWCA approved the proposal of Niren Kumar Anand for setting up footwear manufacturing unit of 1 million pieces capacity with an investment of Rs 62.44 crore and additional employment for 620 people. This is the first-of-its-kind project in the state and has immense potential for further employment generation, said the source.

The proposal of Kashvi International (P) Limited to set up an addition of 1.2 MTPA iron ore beneficiation plant to its 0.6 MTPA iron ore pelletisation plant, with an investment of Rs 55.23crore was also approved by the state government. This project will provide employment to about 50 people, they said.

Giving a big boost to the state’s metal downstream sector, the government has approved the proposal of Purosteel India Pvt Ltd to set up a manufacturing unit such as tubes & pipes PVD coating, furniture fabrication, finished sheets & profiles with an investment of Rs 53.42 crore of capacity providing employment opportunities for 200 people.

The last proposal was of Odisha Carriers and Trade for setting up three logistic park-cum-fulfilment centres with an investment of Rs 80 crore which will provide additional employment opportunities to 405 people.