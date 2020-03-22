Bhubaneswar: ‘Janata Curfew’, as called by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and supported by Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik, is being observed across the state Sunday to contain COVID-19 infections in the state.

Residents of Bhubaneswar kept themselves indoors realising the advantages of social distancing to keep COVID-19 at bay. All the shops in markets and vegetable bazaars were found closed since morning. Even petrol pumps were found to be closed.

JANATA CURFEW AT CUTTACK

Streets and markets wore a deserted look as people preferred to keep themselves indoors to curb the spread of coronavirus.

JANATA CURFEW AT JEYPORE

JANATA CURFEW AT GAJAPATI

Vehicles were off the road in Gajapati. Buses at government and private bus stands were seen stranded. However, a sizeable crowd was found gathered at meat and fish shops.’

JANATA CURFEW AT DARINGBADI

Similarly, in Daringbadi block of Kandhamal district, people voluntarily observed ‘Janata Curfew’. In all 25 panchayats including Daringbadi, Simanbadi, Brahmanigaon and Gadapur blocks, there was a complete observance of the self-imposed bandh.

JANATA CURFEW AT KEONJHAR

While vehicular movement came to a complete halt, police were seen patrolling here. Most importantly, it was obvious that people have become aware of the seriousness of the situation and were seen observing the orders and guidelines issued by the administration.

JANATA CURFEW AT BHADRAK

