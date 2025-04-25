Bhubaneswar: In a significant boost to Odisha’s green energy ambitions, the state government recently granted in-principle approval for seven renewable energy projects worth Rs 1191.47 crore.

The decision was taken during the 10th meeting of the Single Window Committee (SWC) under the Odisha Renewable Energy Policy-2022, chaired by Energy department principal secretary Vishal Kumar Dev. The newly-approved projects have a cumulative capacity of 149.97 MW and include two wind power projects totaling 95.7 MW, four ground-based solar projects adding up to 53.97 MW, and the state’s first battery storage project with a capacity of 0.6 MWh. These initiatives are expected to significantly enhance Odisha’s renewable energy infrastructure and support the state’s transition to sustainable energy sources.

Dev highlighted the government’s commitment to promoting renewable energy as a key driver of sustainable economic growth. “Odisha is leveraging its natural advantages in renewable resources to attract investment and drive development,” he said. The meeting also reviewed the progress of projects approved in the previous SWC session.

Officials from key departments and agencies—including the Energy department, Water Resources department, Revenue & Disaster Management department, GRIDCO, OPTCL, electricity distribution companies, OHPC, and EIC (Electricity)—participated in the deliberations. So far, the Single Window Committee has granted in-principle approval to renewable energy proposals totaling Rs 12,387.36 crore with an overall generation capacity of 1,707.56 MW.