Bhubaneswar: Odisha para athletes continued to make their mark across various track and field events with impressive performances in the Day 2 of 24th National Para Athletics Championships 2026 at Kalinga Stadium here Friday.

In the Men’s Long Jump T36 event, Jayprakash Barik delivered an outstanding performance, clinching the gold medal with a jump of 4.83m, bringing pride to the host state. In the Men’s 400m T11, Jadunath Majhi showcased great determination and endurance to secure the silver medal with a timing of 57.70 seconds.

Continuing her consistent form, Jayanti Behera earned a silver medal in the Women’s 400m T47 event, clocking 1:04.35 and further strengthening Odisha’s medal tally. In the Men’s Long Jump T13, Managat Hembrom secured a silver medal with an impressive jump of 6.33m. Meanwhile, Pipun Kumar Sahoo finished in 5th place with a jump of 5.71m, and Pankaj Bhue secured 8th place with 5.24m, reflecting the depth of talent in the Odisha contingent.

On Day 2, Odisha secured a total of four medals, including a gold and three silver medals. Odisha had already made a strong start on Day 1, winning a total of five medals, including two gold, one silver, and two bronze. With multiple events taking place, all para athletes showed the power of a human mind, giving out their best in each performance with grunts and cheers from spectators. From where life seems impossible is where they find hope.