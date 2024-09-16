Bhubaneswar: Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi Monday said the state is on track to become a leader in skill development.

He made the announcement while congratulating two local youths for their outstanding achievements at the 47th World Skills Competition held in Lyon, France, from September 10 to 15.

The two youths are Amaresh Kumar Sahu and Gedela Akhil. Sahu earned a bronze medal in renewable energy, while Akhil received a medallion for excellence in water technology, bringing pride to Odisha on the global stage.

Praising the achievements, Majhi in a statement said, “The accomplishments of our skilled youth at the World Skills Competition are a source of immense pride for Odisha. Their success exemplifies the state’s commitment to nurturing young talent and developing skills that meet global standards.”

He also noted that these victories would inspire many others to aim for excellence on a global platform.

The Chief Minister also acknowledged the contributions of the institutions that supported their training, including the World Skill Center, Central Tool Room and Training Centre (CTTC) in Bhubaneswar, and CV Raman Global University.

Amaresh, a native of Deogarh district, is currently pursuing a diploma in Mechatronics at CTTC, Bhubaneswar. Akhil is pursuing a B.Tech in civil engineering at CV Raman Global University, Bhubaneswar. Sahu received expert training from Vietnam, while Akhil benefited from mentorship provided by a specialist from South Africa.

The World Skills Competition is an international event that gathers participants from over 80 countries to compete across various sectors, including manufacturing, technology, and services.

The 47th edition in Lyon saw 15 of India’s 60 participants hailing from Odisha, underscoring the state’s leadership in the skills ecosystem.

Officials noted that the selection process for World Skills is rigorous, involving a three-tiered evaluation before participants represent India on the international stage.

Odisha’s World Skill Center has played a crucial role in mentoring and preparing these participants, they said.

PTI