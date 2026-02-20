Bhubaneswar: Odisha’s economy, measured through Gross State Domestic Product (GSDP) at current prices, is estimated at Rs 9.9 lakh crore in 2025–26, registering a 9.5 per cent increase over Rs 9 lakh crore in 2024–25. The real GSDP growth is projected at 7.9 per cent in 2025–26, higher than the previous year’s 7.2 per cent and above the national average of 7.4 per cent, according to the Odisha Economic Survey 2025–26 report tabled in the Assembly Thursday.

All sectors have shown robust growth rates during the current financial year, it said. According to the report, Odisha’s per capita income has increased by 9.2 per cent to reach Rs 1,86,761 in 2025-26 (AE), while per capita income at national level has gone up by 6.9 per cent. “Odisha’s rapid growth is translating into faster convergence of per capita income with the national level,” it said. The Labour Force Participation Rate (LFPR) for those aged 15 and above rose sharply in Odisha to 64.5 per cent in 2024, up from 58.1 per cent in 2022, exceeding the national average of 59.6 per cent in 2024. Female LFPR also recorded a notable increase from 37.6 per cent to 48.7 per cent during the same period, well above the national figure of 40.3 per cent, the report said. “Agriculture and allied activities contribute 19.6 per cent to Odisha’s economy in 2025–26, higher than the national share of 16.8 per cent.

The agriculture and allied sector has registered a robust growth rate of 5.3 per cent in 2025–26, compared with 3.1 per cent at the national level,” it said. The industrial sector contributes 41.3 per cent to the Gross State Value Added (GSVA) in 2025–26 (AE), with manufacturing growth estimated at 8.3 per cent, which is above the national average of 7 per cent. The services sector accounts for 39.1 per cent of GSVA in 2025- 26 and is projected to grow by 9.3 per cent. Financial services are expected to expand by 11.9 per cent in 2025-26 (AE), supported by deeper banking and fintech penetration. New policies on artificial intelligence, global capability centres, and semiconductors aim to position Odisha as a future-ready digital economy, it said.

Odisha budgeted the highest capital outlay-to-GSDP ratio among major states at 6.6 per cent in 2025-26, up from 5.0 per cent in 2024-25. The debt-to-GSDP ratio stands at 13.6 per cent, the lowest among major states and well below the 25 per cent limit set by the Fiscal Responsibility and Budget Management norms, ensuring long-term fiscal sustainability. The report also noted growth in infrastructure, including ports, railways, and the aviation sector, as well as in health, education, and skill development.