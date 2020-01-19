Cuttack: Odisha pacers hit back strongly Sunday to have J-K tottering at 38 for three at stumps on day one of the Ranji Trophy Elite Group C encounter at the DRIEMS ground in Tangi. Earlier the hosts, who have won four games on the trot, were dismissed for 160. Basant Mohanty, Suryakant Pradhan and Rajesh Mohanty shared the three J-K wickets to fall on the day.

The DRIEMS pitch always helps the pacers and Sunday was no exception. Deciding to bat after winning the toss, Odisha sedately reached 51 without loss before the rot set in. Once Shantanu Mishra (21) was caught behind off Umar Nazir wickets fell at regular intervals. Only skipper Subhranshu Senapati (42, 76b, 8×4) managed to defy the opposition bowlers among who Aquib Naibi (5/39) was the pick of the lot. Former Indian player Parvez Rasool (2/42) also picked up a couple of wickets while Nazir (2/36) bowled a handy spell.

At one point of senior batsman Biplab Samantray (16, 39b, 3×4) was shaping well, but then got run out due to a misunderstanding with Senapati. It certainly hampered Odisha’s prospects as the two were shaping up quite well against the J-K bowlers. Anurag Sarangi who was included in the side in place of Govind Poddar also scored a handy 33 (66b, 4×4, 1×6).

Brief scores: Odisha 160 (Subhranshu Senapati 42, Anurag Sarangi 33, Aquib Naibi 5./39); J-K 38 for 3. Match to continue

PNN