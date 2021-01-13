Cuttack: Chasing a target of 114, Odisha Panthers beat Odisha Lions by six wickets in the final to win the Odisha Cricket League, Wednesday.

Nauttam Bhanja’s 38 from 35 deliveries helped the Lions to put up a respectable total on board after the end of 20 overs. Panthers skipper Basant Mohanty, Alok Sahoo and Pradeep Pradhan picked up two wickets each.

Coming out to bat, Panthers lost two of their openers, Ankit Singh and Chandramani Biswal, in quick succession without putting a single run on board.

However, Abhishek Yadav (40* from 42 balls) and Subham Nayak (29* from 30 balls) closed the game down for the Panthers who won the match with five balls to spare.

