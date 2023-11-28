Bhubaneswar: Odisha Pavilion bagged the first position for ‘Excellence in Display’ and received gold medal at the India International Trade Fair (IITF) that was being held at Pragati Maidan in New Delhi. The trade fair that began November 14 concluded Monday. This is a big recognition of Odisha’s rich art, craft, tribal culture, heritage, and new-age success stories at national and global forums.

As per a statement issued by the Odisha government, the state’s pavilion at IITF features a strong representation of tribal groups and a major highlight of the exhibition was the active participation of women who are at the forefront of the entire production process. “Embracing the theme, ‘Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam: United by Trade’, the Odisha pavilion embodies the spirit of ‘Unity through Trade’. This underscores the state’s commitment to fostering a collaborative environment where trade serves as a bridge between diverse cultures and communities, including representation of tribal groups at the fair,” the statement said. The IITF is one of the biggest trade fairs in the country, attracting thousands of domestic and foreign exhibitors to showcase their unique products, services, and initiatives. State Public Enterprises Minister Ashok Chandra Panda inaugurated the state’s pavilion at the 42nd edition of the India International Trade Fair (IITF) in the national capital November 14.

At IITF-2023, the Odisha pavilion showcased local products made by rural women artisans in line with Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik’s vision to empower women and rural entrepreneurs. Odisha’s date palm jiggery – ‘Talgur’ – drew the attention of visitors and guests at Odisha Pavilion. Made with date palm nectar collected before sunrise by local farmers, this organically produced natural sweetener has attracted many buyers. The visitors also had the opportunity to have a detailed look at brick-colored terracotta artefact models, reflecting India’s rural culture. This year, the state pavilion showcased stalls, famous handloom outlets, and government departments.